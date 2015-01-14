Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

TC Pipelines L.P.

Stock

TCP

Price as of:

$23.01 -5.68 -19.8%

Industry

Oil And Gas Pipelines

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Pipelines /

TC Pipelines L.P. (TCP)

TCP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

9.84%

basic-materials Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

67.69%

EPS $3.84

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TCP DARS™ Rating

TCP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.01

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,165,100

Open Price

$27.69

Day's Range

$22.92 - $27.69

Previous Close

$28.69

52 week low / high

$18.0 - $44.65

Percent off 52 week high

-48.47%

TCP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TCP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TCP

Compare TCP to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Basic Materials Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade TCP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
TCP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TCP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-30

$0.65

2019-10-31

$0.65

2019-08-01

$0.65

2019-05-02

$0.65

2019-01-31

$0.65

2018-11-01

$0.65

2018-08-03

$0.65

2018-05-08

$0.65

2018-02-01

$1.0

2017-11-02

$1.0

2017-07-28

$1.0

2017-05-03

$0.94

2017-01-31

$0.94

2016-10-28

$0.94

2016-07-28

$0.94

2016-04-28

$0.89

2016-01-29

$0.89

2015-10-30

$0.89

2015-07-31

$0.89

2015-05-01

$0.84

2015-01-30

$0.84

2014-10-31

$0.84

2014-08-01

$0.84

2014-05-01

$0.81

2014-01-24

$0.81

2013-11-01

$0.81

2013-08-01

$0.81

2013-05-02

$0.78

2013-01-25

$0.78

2012-11-01

$0.78

2012-08-01

$0.78

2012-05-02

$0.77

2012-01-27

$0.77

2011-10-27

$0.77

2011-07-27

$0.77

2011-04-27

$0.75

2011-01-27

$0.75

2010-10-27

$0.75

2010-07-28

$0.73

2010-04-28

$0.73

2010-01-27

$0.73

2009-10-28

$0.73

2009-07-29

$0.73

2009-04-28

$0.705

2009-01-28

$0.705

2008-10-29

$0.705

2008-07-29

$0.705

2008-04-28

$0.7

2008-01-29

$0.665

2007-10-29

$0.66

2007-07-27

$0.655

2007-04-26

$0.65

2007-01-29

$0.6

2006-10-27

$0.6

2006-07-27

$0.575

2006-04-26

$0.575

2006-01-27

$0.575

2005-10-27

$0.575

2005-07-27

$0.575

2005-04-27

$0.575

2005-01-27

$0.575

2004-10-27

$0.575

2004-07-28

$0.575

2004-04-28

$0.55

2004-01-28

$0.55

2003-10-29

$0.55

2003-07-29

$0.55

2003-04-28

$0.525

2003-01-29

$0.525

2002-10-29

$0.525

2002-07-29

$0.525

2002-04-26

$0.5

2002-01-29

$0.5

2001-10-29

$0.5

2001-07-27

$0.5

2001-04-26

$0.475

2001-01-29

$0.475

2000-10-27

$0.475

2000-07-27

$0.45

2000-05-10

$0.45

2000-01-27

$0.45

1999-07-28

$0.1681

TCP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TCP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TCP

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

TCP Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

TCP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-12.49%

0.00%

0years

TCP

News
TCP

Research
TCP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TCP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

TCP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6500

2020-01-21

2020-01-30

2020-01-31

2020-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2019-07-23

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2019-04-23

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2019-01-22

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2018-10-23

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2018-07-26

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2018-05-02

2018-05-08

2018-05-09

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2018-01-23

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2017-10-24

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2017-07-20

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

2017-04-25

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

2017-01-23

2017-01-31

2017-02-02

2017-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

2016-10-20

2016-10-28

2016-11-01

2016-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

2016-07-21

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8900

2016-04-21

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8900

2016-01-21

2016-01-29

2016-02-02

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8900

2015-10-22

2015-10-30

2015-11-03

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8900

2015-07-23

2015-07-31

2015-08-04

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2015-04-23

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2015-01-22

2015-01-30

2015-02-03

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2014-10-23

2014-10-31

2014-11-04

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2014-07-23

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8100

2014-04-25

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8100

2014-01-17

2014-01-24

2014-01-28

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8100

2013-10-24

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8100

2013-07-23

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2013-04-24

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2013-01-18

2013-01-25

2013-01-29

2013-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2012-10-25

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2012-07-25

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2012-04-24

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

2012-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2012-01-17

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2011-10-19

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7700

2011-07-19

2011-07-27

2011-07-31

2011-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2011-04-18

2011-04-27

2011-04-30

2011-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2011-01-18

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2010-10-20

2010-10-27

2010-10-31

2010-11-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2010-07-20

2010-07-28

2010-07-31

2010-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2010-04-20

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2010-01-20

2010-01-27

2010-01-31

2010-02-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2009-10-22

2009-10-28

2009-10-31

2009-11-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2009-07-21

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7050

2009-04-17

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7050

2009-01-20

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7050

2008-10-17

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7050

2008-07-22

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2008-04-17

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6650

2008-01-17

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2007-10-18

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6550

2007-07-24

2007-07-27

2007-07-31

2007-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2007-04-18

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2007-01-19

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2006-10-20

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2006-07-21

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2006-04-18

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2006-01-20

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2005-10-18

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2005-07-14

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2005-04-19

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2005-01-20

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2004-10-19

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2004-07-20

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2004-04-20

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2004-01-16

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2003-10-21

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2003-07-22

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2003-04-21

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2003-01-21

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2002-10-22

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2002-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2002-07-22

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2002-04-18

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2002-01-18

2002-01-29

2002-01-31

2002-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2001-10-22

2001-10-29

2001-10-31

2001-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2001-07-19

2001-07-27

2001-07-31

2001-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2001-04-19

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2001-01-19

2001-01-29

2001-01-31

2001-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2000-09-05

2000-10-27

2000-10-31

2000-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2000-07-20

2000-07-27

2000-07-31

2000-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2000-04-18

2000-05-10

2000-04-28

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2000-01-19

2000-01-27

2000-01-31

2000-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1999-10-19

Unknown

1999-10-29

1999-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1681

1999-07-19

1999-07-28

1999-07-30

1999-08-12

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

TCP

Investor Resources

Learn more about TC Pipelines L.P. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TCP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Pipelines

TC Pipeline LP- (TCLP)-ransports natural gas from the western Canada Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) to various downstream markets in the United States. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska. As a Limited Partnership, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X