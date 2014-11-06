Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

Stock

PAA

Price as of:

$18.9 +0.36 +1.94%

Industry

Oil And Gas Pipelines

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Pipelines /

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

PAA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.95%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.44

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

56.74%

EPS $2.54

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PAA DARS™ Rating

PAA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.9

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,427,900

Open Price

$18.54

Day's Range

$18.5 - $18.91

Previous Close

$18.54

52 week low / high

$16.77 - $25.27

Percent off 52 week high

-25.21%

PAA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PAA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PAA's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PAA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PAA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-30

$0.36

2019-07-30

$0.36

2019-04-30

$0.36

2019-01-30

$0.3

2018-10-30

$0.3

2018-07-30

$0.3

2018-04-30

$0.3

2018-01-30

$0.3

2017-10-30

$0.3

2017-07-27

$0.55

2017-04-27

$0.55

2017-01-27

$0.55

2016-10-27

$0.55

2016-07-27

$0.7

2016-04-27

$0.7

2016-01-27

$0.7

2015-10-28

$0.7

2015-07-29

$0.695

2015-04-29

$0.685

2015-01-28

$0.675

2014-10-29

$0.66

2014-07-30

$0.645

2014-04-30

$0.63

2014-01-29

$0.615

2013-10-30

$0.6

2013-07-31

$0.5875

2013-05-01

$0.575

2013-01-30

$0.5625

2012-10-31

$0.5425

2012-08-01

$0.5325

2012-05-02

$0.5225

2012-02-01

$0.5125

2011-11-02

$0.4975

2011-07-29

$0.49125

2011-04-29

$0.485

2011-02-02

$0.47875

2010-10-29

$0.475

2010-07-30

$0.47125

2010-04-30

$0.4675

2010-01-29

$0.46375

2009-10-30

$0.46

2009-07-31

$0.4525

2009-05-01

$0.4525

2009-01-30

$0.44625

2008-10-31

$0.44625

2008-07-31

$0.44375

2008-05-01

$0.4325

2008-01-31

$0.425

2007-10-31

$0.42

2007-08-01

$0.415

2007-05-02

$0.40625

2007-01-31

$0.4

2006-11-01

$0.375

2006-08-02

$0.3625

2006-05-03

$0.35375

2006-02-01

$0.34375

2005-11-02

$0.3375

2005-07-29

$0.325

2005-04-29

$0.31875

2005-02-02

$0.30625

2004-10-29

$0.3

2004-07-30

$0.28875

2004-04-30

$0.28125

2004-01-30

$0.28125

2003-10-31

$0.275

2003-07-31

$0.275

2003-05-01

$0.275

2003-01-31

$0.26875

2002-10-31

$0.26875

2002-08-01

$0.26875

2002-05-02

$0.2625

2002-01-31

$0.25625

2001-10-31

$0.25625

2001-08-01

$0.25

2001-05-01

$0.2375

2001-01-31

$0.23125

2000-11-01

$0.23125

2000-08-02

$0.23125

2000-05-03

$0.225

2000-02-03

$0.225

1999-10-28

$0.240625

1999-07-30

$0.23125

1999-04-29

$0.225

1999-01-27

$0.0965

PAA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PAA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PAA

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PAA Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PAA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-18.40%

20.00%

0years

PAA

News
PAA

Research
PAA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PAA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PAA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3600

2019-10-07

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2019-07-03

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2019-04-04

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-01-08

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-10-05

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-07-09

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-04-09

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-01-08

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-10-10

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2017-07-05

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2017-04-11

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2017-01-09

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2016-09-30

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2016-07-11

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2016-04-07

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2016-01-12

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-10-07

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6950

2015-07-07

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6850

2015-04-07

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6750

2015-01-08

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2014-10-08

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6450

2014-07-08

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2014-04-07

2014-04-30

2014-05-02

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6150

2014-01-09

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2013-10-01

2013-10-30

2013-11-01

2013-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5875

2013-07-08

2013-07-31

2013-08-02

2013-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2013-04-08

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5625

2013-01-07

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5425

2012-10-04

2012-10-31

2012-11-02

2012-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5325

2012-07-09

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5225

2012-04-10

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

2012-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5125

2012-01-10

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4975

2011-10-11

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

2011-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4913

2011-07-11

2011-07-29

2011-08-02

2011-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2011-04-11

2011-04-29

2011-05-03

2011-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4788

2011-01-12

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

2011-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2010-10-12

2010-10-29

2010-11-02

2010-11-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4713

2010-07-13

2010-07-30

2010-08-03

2010-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4675

2010-04-13

2010-04-30

2010-05-04

2010-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4638

2010-01-20

2010-01-29

2010-02-02

2010-02-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2009-10-19

2009-10-30

2009-11-03

2009-11-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4525

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

2009-08-04

2009-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4525

2009-04-08

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4463

2009-01-14

2009-01-30

2009-02-03

2009-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4463

2008-10-22

2008-10-31

2008-11-04

2008-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4438

2008-07-14

2008-07-31

2008-08-04

2008-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4325

2008-04-17

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2008-01-16

2008-01-31

2008-02-04

2008-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2007-10-18

2007-10-31

2007-11-02

2007-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2007-07-19

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4063

2007-04-17

2007-05-02

2007-05-04

2007-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2007-01-16

2007-01-31

2007-02-02

2007-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2006-10-24

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2006-07-14

2006-08-02

2006-08-04

2006-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3538

2006-04-20

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3438

2006-01-24

2006-02-01

2006-02-03

2006-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3375

2005-10-25

2005-11-02

2005-11-04

2005-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2005-07-21

2005-07-29

2005-08-02

2005-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3188

2005-04-22

2005-04-29

2005-05-03

2005-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3063

2005-01-25

2005-02-02

2005-02-04

2005-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2004-10-22

2004-10-29

2004-11-02

2004-11-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2888

2004-07-21

2004-07-30

2004-08-03

2004-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2813

2004-04-23

2004-04-30

2004-05-04

2004-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2813

2004-01-22

2004-01-30

2004-02-03

2004-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2003-10-23

2003-10-31

2003-11-04

2003-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2003-07-25

2003-07-31

2003-08-04

2003-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2003-04-24

2003-05-01

2003-05-05

2003-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2688

2003-01-24

2003-01-31

2003-02-04

2003-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2688

2002-10-24

2002-10-31

2002-11-04

2002-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2688

2002-07-23

2002-08-01

2002-08-05

2002-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2625

2002-04-22

2002-05-02

2002-05-06

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2563

2002-01-17

2002-01-31

2002-02-04

2002-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2563

2001-10-18

2001-10-31

2001-11-02

2001-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-07-24

2001-08-01

2001-08-03

2001-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2001-04-24

2001-05-01

2001-05-03

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2313

2001-01-24

2001-01-31

2001-02-02

2001-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2313

2000-10-24

2000-11-01

2000-11-04

2000-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2313

2000-07-25

2000-08-02

2000-08-04

2000-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2000-04-25

2000-05-03

2000-05-05

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2000-01-26

2000-02-03

2000-02-07

2000-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2406

Unknown

1999-10-28

1999-11-01

1999-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2313

1999-07-22

1999-07-30

1999-08-03

1999-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1999-04-19

1999-04-29

1999-05-03

1999-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0965

1999-01-14

1999-01-27

1999-01-29

1999-02-12

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

PAA

Investor Resources

Learn more about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PAA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Pipelines

Plains All American Pipeline LP(PAA) is a Master Limited Partnership in the oil pipeline transportation, marketing, and storage business. It owns about 37 million barrels of terminalling and storage capacity and 15,000 miles of crude oil pipelines. The company was founded in 1988, and is based in Houston, TX.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X