Energy Transfer Partners L.P.

Stock

ETP

Price as of:

$21.47 -0.3 -1.38%

Industry

Oil And Gas Pipelines

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
i
Energy Transfer Partners L.P.(ETP) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Energy Transfer Partners L.P. by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Pipelines /

Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (ETP)

ETP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $1.83

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ETP DARS™ Rating

ETP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.47

Quote Time

Today's Volume

13,784,199

Open Price

$21.66

Day's Range

$21.43 - $22.29

Previous Close

$21.77

52 week low / high

$15.06 - $24.38

Percent off 52 week high

-11.94%

ETP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ETP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

ETP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ETP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-08-03

$0.565

2018-05-04

$0.565

2018-02-07

$0.565

2017-11-06

$0.565

2017-08-03

$0.55

2017-05-08

$0.535

2017-02-03

$1.055

2017-02-03

$0.52

2016-11-07

$0.51

2016-11-03

$1.055

2016-08-04

$0.5

2016-08-04

$1.055

2016-05-05

$0.489

2016-05-04

$1.055

2016-02-04

$1.055

2016-02-04

$0.479

2015-11-05

$0.458

2015-11-03

$1.055

2015-08-06

$0.438

2015-08-04

$1.035

2015-05-07

$0.419

2015-05-06

$1.015

2015-02-05

$0.4

2015-02-04

$0.995

2014-11-05

$0.3825

2014-10-30

$0.975

2014-08-06

$0.365

2014-07-31

$0.955

2014-05-07

$0.3475

2014-05-01

$0.4675

2014-02-06

$0.33125

2014-02-05

$0.46

2013-11-06

$0.315

2013-10-31

$0.4525

2013-08-06

$0.3

2013-08-01

$0.446875

2013-05-07

$0.28625

2013-05-02

$0.446875

2013-02-06

$0.2725

2013-02-05

$0.446875

2012-11-02

$0.446875

2012-08-06

$0.235

2012-08-02

$0.446875

2012-05-07

$0.21375

2012-05-02

$0.446875

2012-02-06

$0.21

2012-02-03

$0.446875

2011-11-04

$0.20666666666666667

2011-11-02

$0.14895833333333333

2011-08-04

$0.2025

2011-08-03

$0.14895833333333333

2011-05-05

$0.19916666666666666

2011-05-04

$0.14895833333333333

2011-02-04

$0.19666666666666666

2011-02-03

$0.14895833333333333

2010-11-04

$0.195

2010-11-04

$0.14895833333333333

2010-08-05

$0.19

2010-08-05

$0.14895833333333333

2010-05-06

$0.18583333333333332

2010-05-05

$0.14895833333333333

2010-02-04

$0.18166666666666667

2010-02-04

$0.14895833333333333

2009-11-05

$0.14895833333333333

2009-11-04

$0.1775

2009-08-05

$0.17333333333333334

2009-08-05

$0.14895833333333333

2009-05-07

$0.16916666666666666

2009-05-06

$0.14895833333333333

2009-02-05

$0.165

2009-02-04

$0.14895833333333333

2008-11-06

$0.14895833333333333

2008-11-05

$0.16083333333333333

2008-08-05

$0.15583333333333332

2008-08-05

$0.14895833333333333

2008-05-06

$0.14916666666666667

2008-05-01

$0.14479166666666668

2008-02-05

$0.145

2007-11-05

$0.14166666666666666

2007-10-03

$0.1375

2007-08-03

$0.13958333333333334

2007-06-28

$0.134375

2007-05-04

$0.1375

2007-04-03

$0.13125

2007-02-05

$0.13541666666666666

2007-01-03

$0.128125

2006-11-03

$0.13125

2006-10-03

$0.125

2006-08-03

$0.12916666666666668

2006-06-28

$0.10625

2006-05-04

$0.125

2006-03-22

$0.09791666666666667

2006-02-06

$0.11875

2005-12-30

$0.09166666666666666

2005-11-03

$0.1125

2005-09-28

$0.08333333333333333

2005-08-04

$0.10625

2005-07-06

$0.08125

2005-05-04

$0.10416666666666667

2005-04-04

$0.07708333333333334

2005-01-26

$0.10416666666666667

2005-01-03

$0.14583333333333334

2004-10-28

$0.10208333333333333

2004-10-05

$0.1375

2004-08-02

$0.09791666666666667

2004-06-30

$0.125

2004-04-28

$0.095

2004-03-31

$0.11666666666666667

2004-02-02

$0.09166666666666666

2003-12-26

$0.10833333333333334

2003-10-31

$0.08541666666666667

2003-10-06

$0.10833333333333334

2003-07-31

$0.08333333333333333

2003-07-02

$0.10625

2003-04-29

$0.08125

2003-04-02

$0.10625

2003-01-30

$0.08125

2002-12-26

$0.10625

2002-10-30

$0.075

2002-10-04

$0.10625

2002-07-31

$0.075

2002-07-03

$0.10625

2002-05-01

$0.043333333333333335

2002-04-02

$0.10625

2001-12-31

$0.10625

2001-10-03

$0.10416666666666667

2001-07-02

$0.10208333333333333

2001-03-29

$0.1

2001-01-02

$0.09791666666666667

2000-10-04

$0.09583333333333334

2000-06-29

$0.09375

2000-03-30

$0.09375

1999-12-31

$0.09375

1999-09-29

$0.09375

1999-07-01

$0.09375

1999-03-31

$0.09375

1998-12-30

$0.08541666666666667

1998-10-01

$0.08333333333333333

1998-07-07

$0.08333333333333333

1998-04-01

$0.08333333333333333

1997-12-31

$0.08333333333333333

1997-09-26

$0.08333333333333333

1997-06-27

$0.08333333333333333

1997-03-31

$0.08333333333333333

1996-09-27

$0.058833333333333335

ETP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ETP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ETP

Metric

ETP Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

ETP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

0years

ETP

ETP

ETP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ETP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

ETP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5650

2018-07-26

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

2018-04-26

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

2018-01-27

2018-02-07

2018-02-08

2018-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

2017-10-26

2017-11-06

2017-11-07

2017-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2017-07-27

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

2017-04-28

2017-05-08

2017-05-10

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2017-01-26

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

2017-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0550

2017-01-26

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

2017-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2016-10-27

2016-11-07

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0550

2016-10-27

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0550

2016-07-28

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-07-25

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4890

2016-04-28

2016-05-05

2016-05-09

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0550

2016-04-26

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4790

2016-01-28

2016-02-04

2016-02-08

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0550

2016-01-27

2016-02-04

2016-02-08

2016-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0550

2015-10-26

2015-11-03

2015-11-05

2015-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4580

2015-10-20

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0350

2015-07-23

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4380

2015-07-23

2015-08-06

2015-08-10

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4190

2015-04-28

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0150

2015-04-28

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-01-27

2015-02-05

2015-02-09

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9950

2015-01-26

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9750

2014-10-21

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3825

2014-10-21

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2014-07-24

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9550

2014-07-23

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3475

2014-04-23

2014-05-07

2014-05-09

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4675

2014-04-23

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3313

2014-01-29

2014-02-06

2014-02-10

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2014-01-28

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4525

2013-10-23

2013-10-31

2013-11-04

2013-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2013-10-22

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-07-25

2013-08-06

2013-08-08

2013-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4469

2013-07-25

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4469

2013-04-24

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2863

2013-04-23

2013-05-07

2013-05-09

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4469

2013-01-28

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

2013-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2725

2013-01-24

2013-02-06

2013-02-08

2013-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2588

2012-11-08

Unknown

2012-11-08

2012-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4469

2012-10-25

2012-11-02

2012-11-06

2012-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4469

2012-07-26

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

2012-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2012-07-24

2012-08-06

2012-08-08

2012-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2138

2012-04-24

2012-05-07

2012-05-09

2012-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4469

2012-04-24

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

2012-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-01-26

2012-02-06

2012-02-08

2012-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4469

2012-01-25

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

2012-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2011-10-25

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

2011-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2067

2011-10-25

2011-11-04

2011-11-08

2011-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2011-07-26

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

2011-07-26

2011-08-04

2011-08-08

2011-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2011-04-26

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-05-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1992

2011-04-26

2011-05-05

2011-05-09

2011-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1967

2011-01-27

2011-02-04

2011-02-08

2011-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2011-01-27

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

2011-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2010-10-28

2010-11-04

2010-11-08

2010-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2010-10-27

2010-11-04

2010-11-08

2010-11-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2010-07-28

2010-08-05

2010-08-09

2010-08-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2010-07-27

2010-08-05

2010-08-09

2010-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2010-04-27

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-05-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1858

2010-04-27

2010-05-06

2010-05-10

2010-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2010-01-28

2010-02-04

2010-02-08

2010-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1817

2010-01-26

2010-02-04

2010-02-08

2010-02-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2009-10-28

2009-11-05

2009-11-09

2009-11-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

2009-10-26

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

2009-11-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2009-07-28

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1733

2009-07-21

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1692

2009-04-29

2009-05-07

2009-05-11

2009-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2009-04-28

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2009-01-28

2009-02-05

2009-02-09

2009-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2009-01-26

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2008-10-31

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1608

2008-10-27

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2008-07-24

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

2008-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1558

2008-07-22

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

2008-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1448

2008-04-24

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1492

2008-04-22

2008-05-06

2008-05-08

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2008-01-23

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

2008-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1417

2007-10-22

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

2007-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2007-09-26

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

2007-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1396

2007-07-25

2007-08-03

2007-08-07

2007-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1344

2007-06-21

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2007-04-23

2007-05-04

2007-05-08

2007-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1313

2007-03-26

2007-04-03

2007-04-06

2007-04-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1354

2007-01-26

2007-02-05

2007-02-07

2007-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1281

2006-12-19

2007-01-03

2007-01-04

2007-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1313

2006-10-23

2006-11-03

2006-11-07

2006-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-09-21

2006-10-03

2006-10-05

2006-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1292

2006-07-27

2006-08-03

2006-08-07

2006-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1063

2006-05-08

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-04-20

2006-05-04

2006-05-08

2006-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0979

2006-03-07

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1188

2006-01-24

2006-02-06

2006-02-08

2006-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0917

2005-12-05

2005-12-30

2006-01-04

2006-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2005-09-16

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2005-08-01

2005-11-03

2005-11-07

2005-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1063

2005-07-27

2005-08-04

2005-08-08

2005-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0813

2005-06-16

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1042

2005-04-25

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

2005-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0771

2005-03-22

2005-04-04

2005-04-06

2005-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1042

Unknown

2005-01-26

2005-01-28

2005-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1458

2004-12-15

2005-01-03

2005-01-05

2005-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1021

2004-10-20

2004-10-28

2004-11-01

2004-11-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2004-09-20

2004-10-05

2004-10-07

2004-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0979

2004-07-21

2004-08-02

2004-08-04

2004-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2004-06-17

2004-06-30

2004-07-02

2004-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2004-03-30

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2004-03-23

2004-03-31

2004-04-02

2004-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0917

2004-01-21

2004-02-02

2004-02-04

2004-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1083

2003-12-19

2003-12-26

2003-12-30

2004-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0854

2003-10-20

2003-10-31

2003-11-04

2003-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1083

Unknown

2003-10-06

2003-10-08

2003-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2003-07-23

2003-07-31

2003-08-04

2003-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1063

2003-06-23

2003-07-02

2003-07-07

2003-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0813

2003-04-22

2003-04-29

2003-05-01

2003-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1063

2003-03-24

2003-04-02

2003-04-04

2003-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0813

2003-01-22

2003-01-30

2003-02-03

2003-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1063

2002-12-18

2002-12-26

2002-12-30

2003-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-10-22

2002-10-30

2002-11-01

2002-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1063

2002-09-27

2002-10-04

2002-10-08

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-07-23

2002-07-31

2002-08-02

2002-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1063

2002-06-24

2002-07-03

2002-07-08

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2002-04-23

2002-05-01

2002-05-03

2002-05-15

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

$0.1063

2002-03-25

2002-04-02

2002-04-04

2002-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1063

2001-12-20

2001-12-31

2002-01-03

2002-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1042

2001-09-19

2001-10-03

2001-10-05

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1021

2001-06-25

2001-07-02

2001-07-05

2001-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-03-21

2001-03-29

2001-04-02

2001-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0979

2000-12-21

2001-01-02

2001-01-04

2001-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0958

2000-09-28

2000-10-04

2000-10-09

2000-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2000-06-26

2000-06-29

2000-07-03

2000-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2000-03-20

2000-03-30

2000-04-03

2000-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1999-12-23

1999-12-31

2000-01-04

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1999-09-20

1999-09-29

1999-10-01

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1999-06-25

1999-07-01

1999-07-06

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

1999-03-26

1999-03-31

1999-04-05

1999-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0854

1998-12-22

1998-12-30

1999-01-04

1999-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1998-09-25

1998-10-01

1998-10-05

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1998-06-30

1998-07-07

1998-07-09

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1998-03-24

1998-04-01

1998-04-03

1998-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1997-12-26

1997-12-31

1998-01-05

1998-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1997-09-18

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1997-06-20

1997-06-27

1997-07-01

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

1997-03-24

1997-03-31

1997-04-02

1997-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0588

1996-09-20

1996-09-27

1996-10-01

1996-10-15

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

ETP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Energy Transfer Partners L.P. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ETP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Pipelines

Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) is a limited partnership engaged in natural gas operations, and is managed by its general partner, Energy Transfer Partners GP. The Company’s operations include natural gas midstream and intrastate transportation and storage. ETP was founded in 1995, and is based in Dallas, TX. Energy Transfer Partners is largely affected by its high level of debt and thus increasing interest rates. As well, inability to find acceptable debt and equity financing may mean that capital projects on behalf of ETP may not be completed. Energy Transfer Partners has been paying dividends since 1996, and has increased them annually since 2013. Energy Transfer Partners pays its dividends quarterly.

