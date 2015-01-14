Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) is a limited partnership engaged in natural gas operations, and is managed by its general partner, Energy Transfer Partners GP. The Company’s operations include natural gas midstream and intrastate transportation and storage. ETP was founded in 1995, and is based in Dallas, TX. Energy Transfer Partners is largely affected by its high level of debt and thus increasing interest rates. As well, inability to find acceptable debt and equity financing may mean that capital projects on behalf of ETP may not be completed. Energy Transfer Partners has been paying dividends since 1996, and has increased them annually since 2013. Energy Transfer Partners pays its dividends quarterly.