Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Enbridge Energy Partners L.P.

Stock

EEP

Price as of:

$10.43 +0.16 +1.56%

Industry

Oil And Gas Pipelines

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
Enbridge Energy Partners L.P.(EEP) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Enbridge Energy Partners L.P. by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Pipelines /

Enbridge Energy Partners L.P. (EEP)

EEP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.76

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EEP DARS™ Rating

EEP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.43

Quote Time

Today's Volume

54,653,598

Open Price

$10.29

Day's Range

$10.29 - $10.66

Previous Close

$10.27

52 week low / high

$8.89 - $15.56

Percent off 52 week high

-32.97%

EEP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EEP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EEP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
EEP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EEP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-11-06

$0.35

2018-08-06

$0.35

2018-05-07

$0.35

2018-02-06

$0.35

2017-11-06

$0.35

2017-08-03

$0.35

2017-05-04

$0.35

2017-02-03

$0.583

2016-11-03

$0.583

2016-08-03

$0.583

2016-05-04

$0.583

2016-02-03

$0.583

2015-11-04

$0.583

2015-08-05

$0.583

2015-05-06

$0.57

2015-02-04

$0.57

2014-11-05

$0.555

2014-08-05

$0.555

2014-05-06

$0.5435

2014-02-05

$0.5435

2013-11-05

$0.5435

2013-08-05

$0.5435

2013-05-06

$0.5435

2013-02-05

$0.5435

2012-11-05

$0.5435

2012-08-03

$0.5435

2012-05-03

$0.5325

2012-02-03

$0.5325

2011-11-02

$0.5325

2011-08-03

$0.5325

2011-05-04

$0.51375

2011-02-02

$0.51375

2010-11-02

$0.51375

2010-08-03

$0.51375

2010-05-05

$0.50125

2010-02-03

$0.495

2009-11-03

$0.495

2009-08-04

$0.495

2009-05-05

$0.495

2009-02-03

$0.495

2008-11-04

$0.495

2008-08-04

$0.495

2008-05-05

$0.475

2008-02-04

$0.475

2007-11-02

$0.475

2007-08-02

$0.4625

2007-05-03

$0.4625

2007-02-02

$0.4625

2006-11-02

$0.4625

2006-08-02

$0.4625

2006-05-03

$0.4625

2006-02-03

$0.4625

2005-11-01

$0.4625

2005-08-03

$0.4625

2005-05-02

$0.4625

2005-02-01

$0.4625

2004-10-28

$0.4625

2004-07-29

$0.4625

2004-05-03

$0.4625

2004-01-29

$0.4625

2003-10-31

$0.4625

2003-07-31

$0.4625

2003-04-30

$0.4625

2003-01-31

$0.4625

2002-11-01

$0.45

2002-08-01

$0.45

2002-05-01

$0.45

2002-02-01

$0.45

2001-10-31

$0.4375

2001-07-27

$0.4375

2001-04-26

$0.4375

2001-02-05

$0.4375

2000-10-27

$0.4375

2000-07-27

$0.4375

2000-04-26

$0.4375

2000-01-27

$0.4375

1999-10-27

$0.4375

1999-07-28

$0.4375

1999-04-28

$0.4375

1999-01-27

$0.43

1998-10-28

$0.43

1998-07-29

$0.43

1998-04-28

$0.43

1998-01-28

$0.39

1997-11-04

$0.39

1997-07-29

$0.39

1997-04-28

$0.34

1997-01-29

$0.34

1996-10-29

$0.34

1996-07-29

$0.32

1996-04-26

$0.32

1996-01-29

$0.32

1995-10-27

$0.32

1995-07-27

$0.32

1995-04-24

$0.32

EEP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
EEP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EEP

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

EEP Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

EEP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-15.64%

0.00%

0years

EEP

News
EEP

Research
EEP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EEP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

EEP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3500

2018-10-24

2018-11-06

2018-11-07

2018-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-07-25

2018-08-06

2018-08-07

2018-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-04-27

2018-05-07

2018-05-08

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-01-31

2018-02-06

2018-02-07

2018-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-10-25

2017-11-06

2017-11-07

2017-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-07-28

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-04-28

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5830

2017-01-27

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

2017-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5830

2016-10-31

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5830

2016-07-28

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5830

2016-04-29

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5830

2016-01-29

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5830

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5830

2015-07-30

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2015-04-30

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2014-12-23

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2014-07-31

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

2014-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5435

2014-04-30

2014-05-06

2014-05-08

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5435

2014-01-30

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5435

2013-10-30

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

2013-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5435

2013-07-29

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

2013-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5435

2013-04-30

2013-05-06

2013-05-08

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5435

2013-01-30

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

2013-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5435

2012-10-31

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

2012-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5435

2012-07-31

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

2012-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5325

2012-04-30

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

2012-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5325

2012-01-30

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

2012-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5325

2011-10-28

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

2011-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5325

2011-07-28

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5138

2011-04-29

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5138

2011-01-28

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

2011-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5138

2010-10-27

2010-11-02

2010-11-04

2010-11-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5138

2010-07-23

2010-08-03

2010-08-05

2010-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5013

2010-04-28

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2010-01-29

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

2010-02-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2009-10-29

2009-11-03

2009-11-05

2009-11-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2009-07-24

2009-08-04

2009-08-06

2009-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2009-04-30

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

2009-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2009-01-30

2009-02-03

2009-02-05

2009-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2008-10-13

2008-11-04

2008-11-06

2008-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2008-07-28

2008-08-04

2008-08-06

2008-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2008-04-28

2008-05-05

2008-05-07

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2008-01-28

2008-02-04

2008-02-06

2008-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2007-10-29

2007-11-02

2007-11-06

2007-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2007-07-27

2007-08-02

2007-08-06

2007-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2007-04-26

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

2007-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2007-01-26

2007-02-02

2007-02-06

2007-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2006-10-27

2006-11-02

2006-11-06

2006-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2006-07-28

2006-08-02

2006-08-04

2006-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2006-04-27

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2006-01-30

2006-02-03

2006-02-07

2006-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2005-10-26

2005-11-01

2005-11-03

2005-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2005-07-29

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

2005-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2005-04-26

2005-05-02

2005-05-04

2005-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2005-01-24

2005-02-01

2005-02-03

2005-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2004-10-25

2004-10-28

2004-11-01

2004-11-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2004-07-26

2004-07-29

2004-08-02

2004-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2004-04-26

2004-05-03

2004-05-05

2004-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2004-01-22

2004-01-29

2004-02-02

2004-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2003-10-22

2003-10-31

2003-11-04

2003-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2003-07-23

2003-07-31

2003-08-04

2003-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2003-04-24

2003-04-30

2003-05-02

2003-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2003-01-23

2003-01-31

2003-02-04

2003-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2002-10-24

2002-11-01

2002-11-05

2002-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2002-07-22

2002-08-01

2002-08-05

2002-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2002-04-25

2002-05-01

2002-05-03

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2002-01-24

2002-02-01

2002-02-05

2002-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

2001-10-25

2001-10-31

2001-11-02

2001-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

2001-07-19

2001-07-27

2001-07-31

2001-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

2001-04-19

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

2001-01-25

2001-02-05

2001-02-07

2001-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

2000-10-19

2000-10-27

2000-10-31

2000-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

2000-07-20

2000-07-27

2000-07-31

2000-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

2000-04-20

2000-04-26

2000-04-28

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

2000-01-20

2000-01-27

2000-01-31

2000-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

1999-10-14

1999-10-27

1999-10-29

1999-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

1999-07-15

1999-07-28

1999-07-30

1999-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

1999-04-15

1999-04-28

1999-04-30

1999-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

1999-01-14

1999-01-27

1999-01-29

1999-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

1998-10-15

1998-10-28

1998-10-30

1998-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

1998-07-16

1998-07-29

1998-07-31

1998-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

1998-04-16

1998-04-28

1998-04-30

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1998-01-16

1998-01-28

1998-01-30

1998-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1997-10-17

1997-11-04

1997-11-06

1997-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1997-07-17

1997-07-29

1997-07-31

1997-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

1997-04-16

1997-04-28

1997-04-30

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

1997-01-16

1997-01-29

1997-01-31

1997-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

1996-10-16

1996-10-29

1996-10-31

1996-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1996-07-17

1996-07-29

1996-07-31

1996-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1996-04-17

1996-04-26

1996-04-30

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1996-01-19

1996-01-29

1996-01-31

1996-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1995-10-17

1995-10-27

1995-10-31

1995-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1995-07-18

1995-07-27

1995-07-31

1995-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1995-04-19

1995-04-24

1995-04-28

1995-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

EEP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Enbridge Energy Partners L.P. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

EEP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Pipelines

Enbridge Energy Partners LP (EEP) is a energy company which is focused on three core businesses, crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transportation and distribution, and green energy. The company was founded 1949, and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X