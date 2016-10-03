Best Dividend Stocks
Dominion Midstream Partners, LP

Stock

DM

Price as of:

$17.19 -0.06 -0.35%

Industry

Oil And Gas Pipelines

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
Dominion Midstream Partners, LP(DM) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Dominion Midstream Partners, LP by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Pipelines /

Dominion Midstream Partners, LP (DM)

DM

Stock Dividend Data

Get DM DARS™ Rating

DM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$17.19

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,923,000

Open Price

$17.25

Day's Range

$17.15 - $17.31

Previous Close

$17.25

52 week low / high

$12.55 - $31.82

Percent off 52 week high

-45.98%

DM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

DM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-01-11

$0.369

2018-11-02

$0.369

2018-08-03

$0.351

2018-05-03

$0.334

2018-02-02

$0.318

2017-11-03

$0.3025

2017-08-02

$0.288

2017-05-03

$0.274

2017-02-02

$0.2605

2016-11-02

$0.2475

2016-08-03

$0.2355

2016-04-29

$0.2245

2016-02-03

$0.2135

2015-10-30

$0.2

2015-07-31

$0.1875

2015-05-01

$0.175

2015-01-30

$0.1389

1999-03-18

$0.03

1998-12-17

$0.03

1998-09-17

$0.03

1998-06-18

$0.03

1998-03-19

$0.03

1997-12-18

$0.03

1997-09-18

$0.03

1997-06-19

$0.03

1997-03-20

$0.03

1996-12-19

$0.03

1996-09-19

$0.03

1996-06-13

$0.03

1996-03-14

$0.03

1995-12-14

$0.03

1995-09-14

$0.03

1995-06-15

$0.03

DM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DM

Metric

DM Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

DM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

17.02%

7.58%

2years

DM

DM

DM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

DM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3690

2019-01-02

2019-01-11

2019-01-14

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3690

2018-10-19

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3510

2018-07-25

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3340

2018-04-20

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3180

2018-01-25

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3025

2017-10-24

2017-11-03

2017-11-06

2017-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2880

2017-07-21

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2740

2017-04-21

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2605

2017-01-25

2017-02-02

2017-02-06

2017-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2475

2016-10-21

2016-11-02

2016-11-04

2016-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2355

2016-07-22

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2245

2016-04-19

2016-04-29

2016-05-03

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2135

2016-01-21

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-10-23

2015-10-30

2015-11-03

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2015-07-17

2015-07-31

2015-08-04

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2015-04-22

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1389

2015-01-23

2015-01-30

2015-02-03

2015-02-13

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1999-03-05

1999-03-18

1999-03-22

1999-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1998-11-19

1998-12-17

1998-12-21

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1998-08-10

1998-09-17

1998-09-21

1998-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1998-06-01

1998-06-18

1998-06-22

1998-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1998-03-05

1998-03-19

1998-03-23

1998-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1997-11-07

1997-12-18

1997-12-22

1998-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1997-08-12

1997-09-18

1997-09-22

1997-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1997-05-29

1997-06-19

1997-06-23

1997-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1997-03-14

1997-03-20

1997-03-24

1997-04-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-12-10

1996-12-19

1996-12-23

1997-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-08-13

1996-09-19

1996-09-23

1996-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-05-22

1996-06-13

1996-06-17

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-03-07

1996-03-14

1996-03-18

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-12-07

1995-12-14

1995-12-18

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-08-15

1995-09-14

1995-09-18

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-05-23

1995-06-15

1995-06-19

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

DM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Pipelines

No company description available.

X