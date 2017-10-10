Best Dividend Stocks
MV Oil Trust

Stock

MVO

Price as of:

$6.37 -0.07 -1.09%

Industry

Oil And Gas Drilling And Exploration

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Drilling And Exploration /

MV Oil Trust (MVO)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

13.63%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.86

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MVO DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.37

Quote Time

Today's Volume

7,986

Open Price

$6.36

Day's Range

$6.3 - $6.44

Previous Close

$6.42

52 week low / high

$4.66 - $9.1

Percent off 52 week high

-30.22%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MVO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MVO's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MVO's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-11

$0.215

2019-07-12

$0.305

2019-04-12

$0.215

2019-01-14

$0.315

2018-10-12

$0.415

2018-07-13

$0.42

2018-04-13

$0.365

2018-01-11

$0.22

2017-10-13

$0.125

2017-07-12

$0.225

2017-04-11

$0.25

2017-01-11

$0.12

2016-10-12

$0.16

2016-07-13

$0.11

2016-04-13

$0.03

2016-01-13

$0.1

2015-10-13

$0.21

2015-07-14

$0.2

2015-04-13

$0.255

2015-01-13

$0.61

2014-10-09

$0.895

2014-07-11

$0.79

2014-04-11

$0.88

2014-01-13

$0.83

2013-10-10

$0.98

2013-07-11

$0.69

2013-04-11

$0.87

2013-01-11

$0.68

2012-10-11

$0.75

2012-07-12

$0.95

2012-04-12

$1.02

2012-01-12

$0.83

2011-10-13

$0.925

2011-07-14

$1.03

2011-04-13

$0.82

2011-01-13

$0.675

2010-10-13

$0.61

2010-07-13

$0.965

2010-04-13

$0.605

2010-01-13

$0.575

2009-10-13

$0.595

2009-07-13

$0.46103699

2009-04-13

$0.41900285

2009-01-13

$0.08534252

2008-07-11

$0.64825809

2008-04-11

$0.52171564

2008-01-11

$0.63666998

2007-10-11

$0.6538333

2007-07-12

$0.657281318

2007-04-12

$0.533344609

2007-02-13

$1.0122

MVO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MVO

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MVO Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

29.07%

-39.44%

2years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2150

2019-10-04

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-10-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2019-07-05

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2019-04-05

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2019-01-04

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-01-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2018-10-05

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2018-07-05

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2018-04-05

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-01-05

2018-01-11

2018-01-15

2018-01-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-10-03

2017-10-13

2017-10-13

2017-10-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-04-04

2017-04-11

2017-04-14

2017-04-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-10-04

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-07-05

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2016-04-05

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-01-06

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-01-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2015-10-05

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-07-06

2015-07-14

2015-07-16

2015-07-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2015-04-06

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2015-01-05

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-01-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8950

2014-10-03

2014-10-09

2014-10-14

2014-10-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7900

2014-07-03

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8800

2014-04-04

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-04-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8300

2014-01-03

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-01-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9800

2013-10-04

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-10-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2013-07-05

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2013-04-05

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-04-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2013-01-04

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-01-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2012-10-05

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9500

2012-07-05

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0200

2012-04-05

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-04-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8300

2012-01-06

2012-01-12

2012-01-17

2012-01-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9250

2011-10-06

2011-10-13

2011-10-17

2011-10-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0300

2011-07-08

2011-07-14

2011-07-18

2011-07-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2011-04-07

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6750

2011-01-07

2011-01-13

2011-01-18

2011-01-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2010-10-06

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9650

2010-07-07

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6050

2010-04-07

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2010-01-07

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-01-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

2009-10-07

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4610

2009-07-07

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4190

2009-04-06

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0853

2009-01-09

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-01-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6483

2008-07-09

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5217

2008-04-07

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6367

2008-01-08

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-01-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6538

2007-10-05

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6573

2007-07-09

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-07-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5333

2007-04-09

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0122

2007-02-08

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-23

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

Investor Resources

Learn more about MV Oil Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Drilling And Exploration

MV Oil Trust (MVO) is a statutory trust which was formed to acquire and hold a term net profits interest for the benefit of the Trust unitholders. The Trust is focused in the oil and energy industry. The company's subsidiary, MV Partners, LLC, is a limited liability company engaged in the exploration, development, production, gathering and aggregation and sale of oil and natural gas. MV Oil Trust was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

X