This table allows you to know how fast MVO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-10-11 $0.215 2019-07-12 $0.305 2019-04-12 $0.215 2019-01-14 $0.315 2018-10-12 $0.415 2018-07-13 $0.42 2018-04-13 $0.365 2018-01-11 $0.22 2017-10-13 $0.125 2017-07-12 $0.225 2017-04-11 $0.25 2017-01-11 $0.12 2016-10-12 $0.16 2016-07-13 $0.11 2016-04-13 $0.03 2016-01-13 $0.1 2015-10-13 $0.21 2015-07-14 $0.2 2015-04-13 $0.255 2015-01-13 $0.61 2014-10-09 $0.895 2014-07-11 $0.79 2014-04-11 $0.88 2014-01-13 $0.83 2013-10-10 $0.98 2013-07-11 $0.69 2013-04-11 $0.87 2013-01-11 $0.68 2012-10-11 $0.75 2012-07-12 $0.95 2012-04-12 $1.02 2012-01-12 $0.83 2011-10-13 $0.925 2011-07-14 $1.03 2011-04-13 $0.82 2011-01-13 $0.675 2010-10-13 $0.61 2010-07-13 $0.965 2010-04-13 $0.605 2010-01-13 $0.575 2009-10-13 $0.595 2009-07-13 $0.46103699 2009-04-13 $0.41900285 2009-01-13 $0.08534252 2008-07-11 $0.64825809 2008-04-11 $0.52171564 2008-01-11 $0.63666998 2007-10-11 $0.6538333 2007-07-12 $0.657281318 2007-04-12 $0.533344609 2007-02-13 $1.0122