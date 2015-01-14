Best Dividend Stocks
Rose Rock Midstream L.P.

Stock

RRMS

Price as of:

$27.16 -0.09 -0.33%

Industry

Major Integrated Oil And Gas

i
Rose Rock Midstream L.P.(RRMS) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Rose Rock Midstream L.P. by scrolling below.
Rose Rock Midstream L.P. (RRMS)

RRMS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.96

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

No Payout Increase Last Year

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RRMS DARS™ Rating

RRMS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.16

Quote Time

Today's Volume

390,000

Open Price

$27.37

Day's Range

$26.88 - $27.76

Previous Close

$27.25

52 week low / high

$6.67 - $32.44

Percent off 52 week high

-16.28%

RRMS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RRMS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

RRMS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RRMS

Metric

RRMS Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

RRMS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0

RRMS

News
RRMS

Research
RRMS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RRMS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

There are no historical annual dividend data & growth for RRMS

RRMS

Dividend History

There are no payout history for RRMS

RRMS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Rose Rock Midstream L.P. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

RRMS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Major Integrated Oil And Gas

This company acquires, owns, develops, and operates a diversified portfolio of midstream energy assets. It engages in the gathering, transportation, storage, and marketing of crude oil in Colorado, Kansas, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company's assets consist of 17 crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 5.0 million barrels in Cushing; a 640-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system with 670,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a crude oil gathering, storage, transportation, and marketing business in the Bakken Shale area in western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and a ten-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 120,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its customers include pipeline companies, crude oil traders, aggregators, local producers, refineries, and crude oil producers. Rose Rock Midstream GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Rose Rock Midstream, L.P. was founded in 2011 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

