Hi-Crush Partners LP

Stock

HCLP

Price as of:

$2.3 +0.01 +0.44%

Industry

Industrial Metals And Minerals

i
Hi-Crush Partners LP(HCLP) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Hi-Crush Partners LP by scrolling below.
Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP)

HCLP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS -$0.10

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get HCLP DARS™ Rating

HCLP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$2.3

Quote Time

Today's Volume

569,600

Open Price

$2.29

Day's Range

$2.21 - $2.34

Previous Close

$2.29

52 week low / high

$2.09 - $16.65

Percent off 52 week high

-86.19%

HCLP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HCLP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

HCLP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HCLP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-10-31

$0.225

2018-08-02

$0.75

2018-04-30

$0.225

2018-01-31

$0.2

2017-10-30

$0.15

2015-08-03

$0.475

2015-04-29

$0.675

2015-01-28

$0.675

2014-10-29

$0.625

2014-07-30

$0.575

2014-04-29

$0.525

2014-01-29

$0.51

2013-10-30

$0.49

2013-07-30

$0.475

2013-04-29

$0.475

2013-01-30

$0.475

2012-10-31

$0.2375

HCLP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HCLP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HCLP

Metric

HCLP Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

HCLP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-100.00%

6years

HCLP

HCLP

HCLP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HCLP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2015

2014

2013

2012

HCLP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2018-10-22

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2018-07-23

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2018-04-18

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-01-18

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-10-17

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2015-07-21

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6750

2015-04-16

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6750

2015-01-15

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2014-10-16

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2014-07-16

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2014-04-17

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2014-01-16

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2013-10-17

2013-10-30

2013-11-01

2013-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2013-07-17

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2013-04-17

2013-04-29

2013-05-01

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2013-01-17

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2012-10-19

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-15

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

HCLP

HCLP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Industrial Metals And Minerals

Hi-Crush Partners LP is a domestic producer of monocrystalline sand. Monocrystalline sand is a mineral that is used as a proppant to enhance the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. It owns interests in sand reserves and related processing and transportation facilities in Wyeville, Wisconsin, including a 561-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing operations in oil and natural gas wells. It serves pressure pumping service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

