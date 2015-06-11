Best Dividend Stocks
Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Stock

HCC

Price as of:

$20.99 -0.03 -0.14%

Industry

Industrial Metals And Minerals

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Industrial Metals And Minerals /

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC)

HCC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.95%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

3.47%

EPS $5.76

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

12 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HCC DARS™ Rating

HCC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.99

Quote Time

Today's Volume

98,644

Open Price

$21.08

Day's Range

$20.83 - $21.25

Previous Close

$21.02

52 week low / high

$17.63 - $33.49

Percent off 52 week high

-37.32%

HCC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HCC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

HCC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HCC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-25

$0.05

2019-08-01

$0.05

2019-05-02

$0.05

2019-03-01

$0.05

2018-11-01

$0.05

2018-08-02

$0.05

2018-05-03

$0.05

2018-02-22

$0.05

2017-11-02

$0.05

2017-08-10

$0.05

2017-05-25

$0.05

2015-09-29

$0.295

2015-06-29

$0.295

2015-03-30

$0.295

2014-12-30

$0.295

2014-09-29

$0.295

2014-06-27

$0.225

2014-03-28

$0.225

2013-12-30

$0.225

2013-09-27

$0.225

2013-06-27

$0.165

2013-03-27

$0.165

2012-12-28

$0.165

2012-09-27

$0.165

2012-06-28

$0.155

2012-03-29

$0.155

2011-12-29

$0.155

2011-09-29

$0.155

2011-06-29

$0.145

2011-03-30

$0.145

2010-12-30

$0.145

2010-09-29

$0.145

2010-06-29

$0.135

2010-03-31

$0.135

2009-12-30

$0.135

2009-09-29

$0.135

2009-06-29

$0.125

2009-03-30

$0.125

2008-12-31

$0.125

2008-09-29

$0.125

2008-06-27

$0.11

2008-03-28

$0.11

2007-12-28

$0.11

2007-09-27

$0.11

2007-06-28

$0.1

2007-03-29

$0.1

2006-12-28

$0.1

2006-09-28

$0.1

2006-06-29

$0.1

2006-03-30

$0.075

2005-12-29

$0.075

2005-09-29

$0.075

2005-06-29

$0.1125

2005-03-31

$0.085

2004-12-30

$0.085

2004-09-29

$0.085

2004-06-30

$0.075

2004-03-30

$0.075

2003-12-30

$0.075

2003-09-29

$0.075

2003-06-27

$0.065

2003-03-28

$0.065

2002-12-30

$0.065

2002-09-27

$0.065

2002-06-27

$0.0625

2002-03-28

$0.0625

2001-12-28

$0.0625

2001-09-27

$0.0625

2001-06-28

$0.06

2001-03-29

$0.06

2000-12-28

$0.06

2000-09-28

$0.06

2000-06-29

$0.05

2000-03-30

$0.05

1999-12-30

$0.05

1999-09-29

$0.05

1999-06-29

$0.05

1999-03-30

$0.05

1998-12-30

$0.04

1998-09-29

$0.04

1998-06-29

$0.04

1998-03-30

$0.04

1997-12-30

$0.03

1997-09-29

$0.03

1997-06-27

$0.03

1997-03-27

$0.03

1996-12-30

$0.02

1996-09-27

$0.02

1996-06-27

$0.02

HCC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HCC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HCC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

HCC Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

HCC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0.00%

12years

HCC

News
HCC

Research
HCC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HCC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

HCC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0500

2019-10-18

2019-10-25

2019-10-28

2019-11-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-07-23

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-04-23

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-02-19

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-10-23

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-07-24

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-04-24

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-02-13

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-10-25

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-07-31

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

2017-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-05-17

2017-05-25

2017-05-30

2017-06-13

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2015-08-20

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2015-05-20

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2015-03-05

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2014-11-12

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

2015-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2014-08-20

2014-09-29

2014-10-01

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-05-21

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-03-12

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-11-13

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

2014-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-08-21

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2013-05-22

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2013-03-13

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2012-11-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

2013-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2012-08-23

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2012-06-04

2012-06-28

2012-07-02

2012-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2012-03-13

2012-03-29

2012-04-02

2012-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2011-11-18

2011-12-29

2012-01-03

2012-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2011-08-26

2011-09-29

2011-10-03

2011-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2011-05-27

2011-06-29

2011-07-01

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2011-03-14

2011-03-30

2011-04-01

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2010-12-08

2010-12-30

2011-01-03

2011-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2010-09-01

2010-09-29

2010-10-01

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2010-05-28

2010-06-29

2010-07-01

2010-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2010-03-11

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

2010-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2009-11-19

2009-12-30

2010-01-04

2010-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2009-08-21

2009-09-29

2009-10-01

2009-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2009-05-22

2009-06-29

2009-07-01

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2009-03-20

2009-03-30

2009-04-01

2009-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2008-12-18

2008-12-31

2009-01-05

2009-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2008-09-17

2008-09-29

2008-10-01

2008-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2008-06-19

2008-06-27

2008-07-01

2008-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2008-03-17

2008-03-28

2008-04-01

2008-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2007-12-20

2007-12-28

2008-01-02

2008-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2007-09-20

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-05-25

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2007-03-15

2007-03-29

2007-04-02

2007-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-12-18

2006-12-28

2007-01-02

2007-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-09-21

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

2006-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-05-24

2006-06-29

2006-07-03

2006-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-03-20

2006-03-30

2006-04-03

2006-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-12-19

2005-12-29

2006-01-03

2006-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-09-15

2005-09-29

2005-10-03

2005-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2005-05-19

2005-06-29

2005-07-01

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-04

2005-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2004-12-20

2004-12-30

2005-01-03

2005-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2004-09-15

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

2004-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-06-07

2004-06-30

2004-07-02

2004-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-03-29

2004-03-30

2004-04-01

2004-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2003-12-10

2003-12-30

2004-01-02

2004-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2003-09-03

2003-09-29

2003-10-01

2003-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2003-06-23

2003-06-27

2003-07-01

2003-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2003-03-24

2003-03-28

2003-04-01

2003-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2002-12-12

2002-12-30

2003-01-02

2003-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2002-09-17

2002-09-27

2002-10-01

2002-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2002-06-28

2002-06-27

2002-07-01

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-04-02

2002-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2001-12-17

2001-12-28

2002-01-02

2002-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2001-09-18

2001-09-27

2001-10-01

2001-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2001-06-18

2001-06-28

2001-07-02

2001-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2001-03-26

2001-03-29

2001-04-02

2001-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-12-13

2000-12-28

2001-01-02

2001-01-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-09-13

2000-09-28

2000-10-02

2000-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-06-12

2000-06-29

2000-07-03

2000-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-03-24

2000-03-30

2000-04-03

2000-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-12-16

1999-12-30

2000-01-03

2000-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-09-17

1999-09-29

1999-10-01

1999-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-06-23

1999-06-29

1999-07-01

1999-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-03-18

1999-03-30

1999-04-01

1999-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-12-22

1998-12-30

1999-01-04

1999-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-09-17

1998-09-29

1998-10-01

1998-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-06-15

1998-06-29

1998-07-01

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-03-12

1998-03-30

1998-04-01

1998-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1997-12-12

1997-12-30

1998-01-02

1998-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1997-09-17

1997-09-29

1997-10-01

1997-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1997-06-09

1997-06-27

1997-07-01

1997-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1997-03-24

1997-03-27

1997-04-01

1997-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1996-12-23

1996-12-30

1997-01-02

1997-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1996-09-16

1996-09-27

1996-10-01

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1996-06-18

1996-06-27

1996-07-01

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

HCC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Warrior Met Coal Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HCC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Industrial Metals And Minerals

HCC Insurance Holdings- (HCC)-Headquartered in Houston, Texas, HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a leading international specialty insurance group with offices across the United States and in Belgium, Bermuda, Ireland, Spain and the United Kingdom. HCC has assets of nearly $8.1 billion.

