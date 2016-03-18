Best Dividend Stocks
Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
New Source Energy Partners LP(NSLP) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for New Source Energy Partners LP by scrolling below.
New Source Energy Partners LP (NSLP)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

No Payout Increase Last Year

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.06

Quote Time

Today's Volume

50,100

Open Price

$0.05

Day's Range

$0.04 - $0.06

Previous Close

$0.05

52 week low / high

$0.0 - $6.47

Percent off 52 week high

-99.07%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NSLP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NSLP

Metric

NSLP Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

There are no historical annual dividend data & growth for NSLP

Dividend History

There are no payout history for NSLP

Investor Resources

Learn more about New Source Energy Partners LP on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Independent Oil And Gas

New Source Energy Partners L.P. (NSLP) is a oil and gas company that focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and operates as a subsidiary of New Source Energy Corp.

