EnLink Midstream Partners LP

Stock

ENLK

Price as of:

$12.05 -0.47 -3.75%

Industry

Independent Oil And Gas

i
EnLink Midstream Partners LP(ENLK) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for EnLink Midstream Partners LP by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Independent Oil And Gas /

EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK)

ENLK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.28

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

ENLK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.05

Quote Time

Today's Volume

26,100,301

Open Price

$12.52

Day's Range

$11.91 - $12.66

Previous Close

$12.52

52 week low / high

$10.31 - $19.45

Percent off 52 week high

-38.05%

ENLK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ENLK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

ENLK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ENLK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-01-23

$0.39

2018-10-26

$0.39

2018-07-27

$0.39

2018-04-27

$0.39

2018-01-30

$0.39

2017-10-31

$0.39

2017-07-28

$0.39

2017-04-28

$0.39

2017-01-27

$0.39

2016-10-27

$0.39

2016-07-28

$0.39

2016-04-28

$0.39

2016-01-28

$0.39

2015-10-29

$0.39

2015-07-29

$0.385

2015-04-29

$0.38

2015-01-29

$0.375

2014-10-30

$0.37

2014-07-31

$0.365

2014-05-01

$0.36

2014-01-28

$0.36

2013-10-28

$0.34

2013-07-26

$0.33

2013-04-26

$0.33

2013-01-30

$0.33

2012-10-31

$0.33

2012-07-30

$0.33

2012-04-30

$0.33

2012-01-30

$0.32

2011-10-27

$0.31

2011-07-28

$0.31

2011-04-28

$0.29

2011-01-27

$0.26

2010-10-28

$0.25

2009-02-05

$0.25

2008-11-06

$0.5

2008-07-31

$0.63

2008-04-30

$0.62

2008-01-31

$0.61

2007-10-31

$0.59

2007-07-31

$0.57

2007-04-30

$0.56

2007-01-31

$0.56

2006-10-30

$0.55

2006-07-31

$0.54

2006-04-27

$0.53

2006-01-31

$0.51

2005-10-28

$0.49

2005-07-28

$0.47

2005-05-05

$0.46

2005-02-01

$0.45

2004-11-03

$0.43

2004-08-04

$0.42

2004-04-29

$0.4

2004-01-29

$0.375

2003-10-28

$0.35

2003-07-29

$0.275

2003-04-28

$0.25

2003-04-28

$0.038

ENLK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ENLK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ENLK

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ENLK Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is unsustainably high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

ENLK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

ENLK

ENLK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ENLK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

ENLK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3900

2019-01-14

2019-01-23

2019-01-24

2019-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2018-10-18

2018-10-26

2018-10-29

2018-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2018-07-18

2018-07-27

2018-07-30

2018-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2018-04-19

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2018-01-18

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2017-10-20

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2017-07-20

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2017-04-21

2017-04-28

2017-05-02

2017-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2017-01-19

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2016-10-20

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2016-07-20

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2016-04-21

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2016-01-21

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2015-10-21

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2015-07-21

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2015-04-23

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-01-20

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-10-22

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2014-07-25

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2014-04-25

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2014-01-21

2014-01-28

2014-01-30

2014-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2013-10-18

2013-10-28

2013-10-30

2013-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2013-07-19

2013-07-26

2013-07-30

2013-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2013-04-18

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2013-01-22

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2012-10-22

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2012-07-19

2012-07-30

2012-08-01

2012-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2012-04-19

2012-04-30

2012-05-02

2012-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2012-01-19

2012-01-30

2012-02-01

2012-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2011-10-21

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2011-07-19

2011-07-28

2011-08-01

2011-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2011-04-19

2011-04-28

2011-05-02

2011-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-01-19

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-10-19

2010-10-28

2010-11-01

2010-11-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-01-29

2009-02-05

2009-02-09

2009-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2008-10-31

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2008-07-24

2008-07-31

2008-08-04

2008-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2008-04-22

2008-04-30

2008-05-02

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2008-01-24

2008-01-31

2008-02-04

2008-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2007-10-24

2007-10-31

2007-11-02

2007-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2007-07-24

2007-07-31

2007-08-02

2007-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2007-04-23

2007-04-30

2007-05-02

2007-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2007-01-24

2007-01-31

2007-02-02

2007-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2006-10-23

2006-10-30

2006-11-01

2006-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2006-07-24

2006-07-31

2006-08-02

2006-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2006-04-21

2006-04-27

2006-05-01

2006-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2006-01-24

2006-01-31

2006-02-02

2006-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2005-10-20

2005-10-28

2005-11-01

2005-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2005-07-22

2005-07-28

2005-08-01

2005-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2005-04-29

2005-05-05

2005-05-09

2005-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2005-01-25

2005-02-01

2005-02-03

2005-02-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2004-10-27

2004-11-03

2004-11-05

2004-11-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2004-07-28

2004-08-04

2004-08-06

2004-08-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2004-04-22

2004-04-29

2004-05-03

2004-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2004-01-22

2004-01-29

2004-02-02

2004-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2003-10-16

2003-10-28

2003-10-30

2003-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2003-07-10

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0380

2003-04-17

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-15

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-04-17

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

ENLK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Independent Oil And Gas

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (ENLK)is a provider of midstream energy services. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

disclaimer.

