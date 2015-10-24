Best Dividend Stocks
Encana

Stock

ECA

Price as of:

$4.53 +0.04 +0.89%

Industry

Independent Oil And Gas

Encana (ECA)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.67%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.08

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

12.18%

EPS $0.62

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ECA DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.53

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,878,405

Open Price

$4.5

Day's Range

$4.44 - $4.55

Previous Close

$4.49

52 week low / high

$3.77 - $7.7

Percent off 52 week high

-41.17%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ECA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ECA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.01875

2019-09-12

$0.01875

2019-06-13

$0.01875

2019-03-14

$0.01875

2018-12-13

$0.015

2018-09-13

$0.015

2018-06-14

$0.015

2018-03-14

$0.015

2017-12-14

$0.015

2017-09-14

$0.015

2017-06-13

$0.015

2017-03-13

$0.015

2016-12-13

$0.015

2016-09-13

$0.015

2016-06-13

$0.015

2016-03-11

$0.015

2015-12-11

$0.07

2015-09-11

$0.07

2015-06-11

$0.07

2015-03-11

$0.07

2014-12-11

$0.07

2014-09-11

$0.07

2014-06-11

$0.07

2014-03-12

$0.07

2013-12-11

$0.07

2013-09-11

$0.2

2013-06-12

$0.2

2013-03-13

$0.2

2012-12-12

$0.2

2012-09-12

$0.2

2012-06-13

$0.2

2012-03-13

$0.2

2011-12-13

$0.2

2011-09-13

$0.2

2011-06-13

$0.2

2011-03-11

$0.2

2010-12-13

$0.2

2010-09-13

$0.2

2010-06-11

$0.2

2010-03-11

$0.2

2009-09-11

$0.4

2009-06-11

$0.4

2009-03-12

$0.4

2008-12-11

$0.4

2008-09-11

$0.4

2008-06-11

$0.4

2008-03-12

$0.4

2007-12-12

$0.2

2007-09-12

$0.2

2007-06-13

$0.2

2007-03-13

$0.2

2006-12-13

$0.1

2006-09-13

$0.1

2006-06-13

$0.1

2006-03-13

$0.075

2005-12-13

$0.075

2005-09-13

$0.075

2005-06-13

$0.075

2005-03-11

$0.05

2004-12-13

$0.05

2004-09-13

$0.05

2004-06-14

$0.05

2004-03-11

$0.05

2003-12-10

$0.0191

2003-09-10

$0.0183

2003-06-11

$0.01835

2003-03-12

$0.017

2002-12-11

$0.016

2002-09-11

$0.0159

2002-06-12

$0.0163

2002-03-13

$0.0158

2001-12-06

$0.0159

ECA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ECA

Metric

ECA Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.72%

25.00%

0years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ECA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0188

2019-10-30

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2019-07-31

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2019-04-29

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

2019-02-27

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2018-10-31

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2018-07-31

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2018-04-30

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2018-02-14

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2017-11-07

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2017-07-20

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2017-05-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2017-02-15

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2016-11-02

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2016-07-20

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2016-05-02

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2016-02-23

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-11-11

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-07-23

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-05-11

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-02-25

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-11-11

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-07-23

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-05-13

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-02-13

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-11-04

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-07-23

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-04-22

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-02-14

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-10-24

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-07-25

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-04-25

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-02-17

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-10-19

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-07-21

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-04-20

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-02-10

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-10-20

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-07-21

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-04-20

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-02-10

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2009-07-23

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2009-04-22

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2009-02-12

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-10-23

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-07-24

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-04-22

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-02-14

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-10-25

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-07-25

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-04-25

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-02-15

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-10-25

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-07-25

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-04-26

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-02-14

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-10-26

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-07-28

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-04-27

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-02-23

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-10-27

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-07-27

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-04-28

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-02-26

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0191

2003-10-28

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0183

2003-07-29

2003-09-10

2003-09-12

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0184

2003-05-08

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2003-02-20

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0160

2002-11-05

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0159

2002-07-25

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0163

2002-04-25

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0158

2002-02-20

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0159

2001-11-15

2001-12-06

2001-12-10

2001-12-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

Investor Resources

Learn more about Encana on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Independent Oil And Gas

Encana- (ECA)-engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2007, it had net proved reserves of approximately 13.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 0.9 billion barrels of crude oil, bitumen, and natural gas liquids. The company also involves in refining crude oil and marketing refined petroleum products. It serves primarily local distribution companies, industrials, and energy marketing companies. EnCana Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

