Apache Corp

Stock

APA

Price as of:

$22.74 +0.27 +1.2%

Industry

Independent Oil And Gas

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Independent Oil And Gas /

Apache Corp (APA)

APA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

No Payout Increase Last Year

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get APA DARS™ Rating

APA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.74

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,604,083

Open Price

$22.43

Day's Range

$22.34 - $22.97

Previous Close

$22.47

52 week low / high

$18.33 - $38.12

Percent off 52 week high

-40.35%

APA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

APA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade APA's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
APA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for APA

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

APA Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

APA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0

APA

News
APA

Research
APA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

APA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

There are no historical annual dividend data & growth for APA

APA

Dividend History

There are no payout history for APA

APA

Investor Resources

Learn more about Apache Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

APA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Independent Oil And Gas

Apache- (APA)-engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has exploration and production interests in the Gulf of Mexico, the Gulf Coast, east Texas, the Permian basin, the Anadarko basin, and the Western Sedimentary basin of Canada. It also has exploration and production interests onshore Egypt, offshore Western Australia, offshore the United Kingdom in the North Sea, and onshore Argentina. As of December 31, 2007, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 1,134 million of barrels of crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids, as well as 14.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

