Randgold Resources, Ltd. ADR

Stock

GOLD

Price as of:

$17.71 -0.22 -1.23%

Industry

Gold

Randgold Resources, Ltd. ADR (GOLD)

GOLD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.12%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

40.63%

EPS $0.49

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

GOLD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$17.71

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,381,300

Open Price

$17.93

Day's Range

$17.55 - $18.0

Previous Close

$17.93

52 week low / high

$11.52 - $20.07

Percent off 52 week high

-11.76%

GOLD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GOLD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

GOLD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GOLD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.05

2019-08-29

$0.04

2019-05-30

$0.04

2018-12-27

$0.07

2018-11-29

$0.03

2018-08-30

$0.03

2018-05-30

$0.03

2018-02-27

$0.03

2017-11-29

$0.03

2017-08-29

$0.03

2017-05-26

$0.03

2017-02-24

$0.03

2016-11-28

$0.02

2016-08-29

$0.02

2016-05-26

$0.02

2016-02-25

$0.02

2015-11-25

$0.02

2015-08-27

$0.02

2015-05-27

$0.05

2015-02-25

$0.05

2014-11-25

$0.05

2014-08-27

$0.05

2014-05-28

$0.05

2014-02-26

$0.05

2013-11-26

$0.05

2013-08-28

$0.05

2013-05-29

$0.2

2013-02-26

$0.2

2012-11-28

$0.2

2012-08-29

$0.2

2012-05-29

$0.2

2012-02-27

$0.15

2011-11-28

$0.15

2011-08-29

$0.12

2011-05-26

$0.12

2011-02-24

$0.12

2010-11-26

$0.12

2010-08-27

$0.12

2010-05-26

$0.2

2009-11-25

$0.2

2009-05-27

$0.2

2008-11-25

$0.2

2008-05-28

$0.2

2007-11-28

$0.15

2007-05-29

$0.15

2006-11-28

$0.11

2006-05-26

$0.11

2005-11-28

$0.11

2005-05-26

$0.11

2004-11-26

$0.11

2004-05-26

$0.11

2003-11-26

$0.11

2003-05-28

$0.11

2002-12-04

$0.11

2002-05-29

$0.11

2001-11-28

$0.11

2001-05-29

$0.11

2000-11-28

$0.11

2000-05-26

$0.11

1999-11-26

$0.1

1999-05-26

$0.1

1998-11-25

$0.09

1998-05-27

$0.09

1997-11-26

$0.08

1997-05-28

$0.08

1996-11-26

$0.07

1996-05-29

$0.07

1995-11-28

$0.06

1995-05-24

$0.06

GOLD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GOLD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GOLD

Metric

GOLD Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is unsustainably high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

GOLD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

35.72%

5.26%

4years

GOLD

News
GOLD

Research
GOLD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GOLD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

GOLD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0500

2019-11-06

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2019-08-12

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2019-05-08

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-12-17

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2018-10-24

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2018-07-25

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2018-04-24

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2018-02-14

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2017-10-25

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2017-07-26

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2017-04-25

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2017-02-15

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-10-26

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-07-27

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-04-26

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-02-17

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2015-10-28

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2015-08-05

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-04-28

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-02-18

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-10-29

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-07-30

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-04-30

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-02-12

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-10-30

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-08-01

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-04-24

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-02-13

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-10-31

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-07-25

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-05-02

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-02-15

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-10-26

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-07-27

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-04-27

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-02-16

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-10-27

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-07-29

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-04-28

2010-05-26

2010-05-31

2010-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2009-10-28

2009-11-25

2009-11-30

2009-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2009-04-29

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

2009-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2008-10-29

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2008-05-06

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500

2007-10-31

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500

2007-05-02

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2006-11-01

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2006-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2006-05-04

2006-05-26

2006-05-31

2006-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2005-10-27

2005-11-28

2005-11-30

2005-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2005-04-28

2005-05-26

2005-05-31

2005-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2004-10-29

2004-11-26

2004-11-30

2004-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2004-04-22

2004-05-26

2004-05-31

2004-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2003-10-29

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2003-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2003-05-06

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-06-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2002-11-25

2002-12-04

2002-12-06

2002-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2002-06-09

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2001-11-15

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2001-05-08

2001-05-29

2001-05-31

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2000-11-16

2000-11-28

2000-11-30

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2000-05-16

2000-05-26

2000-05-31

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

1999-11-17

1999-11-26

1999-11-30

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

1999-05-04

1999-05-26

1999-05-31

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0900

1998-11-16

1998-11-25

1998-11-30

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0900

1998-05-12

1998-05-27

1998-05-29

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0800

1997-11-14

1997-11-26

1997-11-28

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0800

1997-05-01

1997-05-28

1997-05-30

1997-06-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0700

1996-11-14

1996-11-26

1996-11-29

1996-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0700

1996-04-30

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0600

1995-10-25

1995-11-28

1995-11-30

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0600

1995-04-18

1995-05-24

1995-05-31

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

GOLD

GOLD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Gold

This company engages in the exploration and mining of gold deposits in west and central Africa. The company holds a 80% controlling interest in the Loulo mine and Gounkoto mine, as well as a 50% interest in Morila mine located in Mali; a 89% controlling interest in the Tongon mine located in the neighboring country of Côte dIvoire; a 83.25% controlling interest in the Massawa project in Senegal; and a 45% interest in the Kibali project, which is located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. As of December 31, 2011, it had proven and probable reserves of 16.28 million ounces of gold. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Helier, the Channel Islands.

X