AngloGold

Stock

AU

Price as of:

$19.69 +0.21 +1.08%

Industry

Gold

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Gold /

AngloGold (AU)

AU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.34%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.07

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

5.44%

EPS $1.23

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

AU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.69

Quote Time

Today's Volume

695,093

Open Price

$19.49

Day's Range

$19.46 - $19.71

Previous Close

$19.48

52 week low / high

$11.29 - $23.85

Percent off 52 week high

-17.44%

AU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

AU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AU's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-03-21

$0.067002

2018-03-22

$0.057983

2017-03-22

$0.094437

2013-05-29

$0.050196

2013-03-13

$0.053396

2012-11-28

$0.057614

2012-08-29

$0.102877

2012-05-30

$0.100348

2012-03-07

$0.264006

2011-11-30

$0.108747

2011-08-31

$0.120812

2011-03-09

$0.112599

2010-09-01

$0.090034

2010-03-10

$0.094957

2009-08-19

$0.076553

2009-03-04

$0.049999

2008-08-20

$0.06449

2008-02-27

$0.06606

2007-08-22

$0.12435

2007-03-07

$0.32384

2006-08-16

$0.29407

2006-03-01

$0.09865

2005-08-17

$0.26095

2005-02-16

$0.3037

2004-08-18

$0.2562

2004-02-18

$0.4982

2003-08-20

$0.5073

2003-02-19

$0.8212

2002-08-21

$0.6381

2002-02-20

$0.4906

2001-08-22

$0.3821

2001-02-21

$0.3988

1998-02-04

$0.165

1997-08-06

$0.15

1997-02-05

$0.218

1996-07-31

$0.209

1996-01-31

$0.167

1995-08-02

$0.082

1995-01-30

$0.113

1994-08-01

$0.161

1994-02-07

$0.165

1993-08-09

$0.154

1993-02-08

$0.152

AU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AU

Metric

AU Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

AU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

15.55%

0years

AU

AU

AU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

AU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0670

Unknown

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-04-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0580

Unknown

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-04-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0944

Unknown

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0502

Unknown

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0534

Unknown

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0576

Unknown

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1029

Unknown

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1003

Unknown

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2640

Unknown

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1087

Unknown

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1208

Unknown

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-09-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1126

Unknown

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0900

Unknown

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0950

Unknown

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-03-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0766

Unknown

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

Unknown

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

2009-03-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0645

Unknown

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-09-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0661

Unknown

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1244

Unknown

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-09-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3238

Unknown

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-03-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2941

Unknown

2006-08-16

2006-08-18

2006-09-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0987

Unknown

2006-03-01

2006-03-03

2006-03-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2610

Unknown

2005-08-17

2005-08-19

2005-09-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3037

Unknown

2005-02-16

2005-02-18

2005-03-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2562

Unknown

2004-08-18

2004-08-20

2004-09-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4982

Unknown

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-03-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5073

Unknown

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8212

Unknown

2003-02-19

2003-02-21

2003-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6381

Unknown

2002-08-21

2002-08-23

2002-09-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4906

Unknown

2002-02-20

2002-02-22

2002-03-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3821

Unknown

2001-08-22

2001-08-24

2001-10-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3988

Unknown

2001-02-21

2001-02-23

2001-04-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1650

Unknown

1998-02-04

1998-02-06

1998-04-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500

Unknown

1997-08-06

1997-08-08

1997-10-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2180

Unknown

1997-02-05

1997-02-07

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2090

Unknown

1996-07-31

1996-08-02

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1670

Unknown

1996-01-31

1996-02-02

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0820

Unknown

1995-08-02

1995-08-04

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1130

Unknown

1995-01-30

1995-02-03

1995-04-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1610

Unknown

1994-08-01

1994-08-05

1994-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1650

Unknown

1994-02-07

1994-02-11

1994-04-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1540

Unknown

1993-08-09

1993-08-13

1993-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1520

Unknown

1993-02-08

1993-02-12

1993-04-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

AU

Investor Resources

Learn more about AngloGold on:

Company Website

Investor Relations

Wiki Page

SEC Filings

AU

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Gold

AngloGold (AU) - South African gold-mining play rose $.69 this week.

