This table allows you to know how fast AU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-03-21 $0.067002 2018-03-22 $0.057983 2017-03-22 $0.094437 2013-05-29 $0.050196 2013-03-13 $0.053396 2012-11-28 $0.057614 2012-08-29 $0.102877 2012-05-30 $0.100348 2012-03-07 $0.264006 2011-11-30 $0.108747 2011-08-31 $0.120812 2011-03-09 $0.112599 2010-09-01 $0.090034 2010-03-10 $0.094957 2009-08-19 $0.076553 2009-03-04 $0.049999 2008-08-20 $0.06449 2008-02-27 $0.06606 2007-08-22 $0.12435 2007-03-07 $0.32384 2006-08-16 $0.29407 2006-03-01 $0.09865 2005-08-17 $0.26095 2005-02-16 $0.3037 2004-08-18 $0.2562 2004-02-18 $0.4982 2003-08-20 $0.5073 2003-02-19 $0.8212 2002-08-21 $0.6381 2002-02-20 $0.4906 2001-08-22 $0.3821 2001-02-21 $0.3988 1998-02-04 $0.165 1997-08-06 $0.15 1997-02-05 $0.218 1996-07-31 $0.209 1996-01-31 $0.167 1995-08-02 $0.082 1995-01-30 $0.113 1994-08-01 $0.161 1994-02-07 $0.165 1993-08-09 $0.154 1993-02-08 $0.152