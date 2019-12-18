Best Dividend Stocks
Aluminum Corp of China Ltd. ADR (Sponsored)

Stock

ACH

Price as of:

$8.28 -0.1 -1.19%

Industry

Aluminum

/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Aluminum /

Aluminum Corp of China Ltd. ADR (Sponsored) (ACH)

ACH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.24

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ACH DARS™ Rating

ACH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.28

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,431

Open Price

$8.34

Day's Range

$8.27 - $8.36

Previous Close

$8.38

52 week low / high

$6.96 - $11.11

Percent off 52 week high

-25.47%

ACH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ACH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ACH's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

ACH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ACH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2011-04-26

$0.035438

2008-09-23

$0.15096

2008-04-03

$0.16901

2007-09-06

$0.45585

2007-06-07

$0.35687

2006-09-08

$2.37636

2006-04-05

$0.6668375

2005-05-05

$0.531875

2004-04-29

$0.2884

2003-05-07

$0.134575

2002-05-07

$0.051275

ACH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ACH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ACH

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ACH Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is unsustainably high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

ACH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

ACH

News
ACH

Research
ACH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ACH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

ACH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0354

Unknown

2011-04-26

2011-04-28

2011-08-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-01-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1510

Unknown

2008-09-23

2008-09-25

2009-01-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1690

Unknown

2008-04-03

2008-04-07

2008-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4559

Unknown

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

2007-11-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3569

Unknown

2007-06-07

2007-06-11

2007-08-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.3764

Unknown

2006-09-08

2006-09-12

2006-11-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6668

Unknown

2006-04-05

2006-04-07

2006-06-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5319

Unknown

2005-05-05

2005-05-09

2005-07-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2884

Unknown

2004-04-29

2004-05-03

2004-07-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1346

Unknown

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0513

Unknown

2002-05-07

2002-05-09

2002-07-10

Income

Regular

Annual

ACH

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Aluminum

No company description available.

